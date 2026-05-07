How to cook with tepary beans

Tepary beans, the drought-resistant legumes, are a staple in many African cuisines. They are packed with protein and nutrients, making them an ideal ingredient for several traditional dishes. Here are five African dishes that use tepary beans, showcasing their versatility and nutritional benefits. From savory stews to hearty salads, these dishes highlight the culinary potential of tepary beans in everyday meals.

Dish 1 Tepary bean stew Tepary bean stew is a staple in many African households. The dish is prepared by simmering tepary beans with tomatoes, onions, and spices until the beans are tender. The stew is usually served with rice or flatbread, making it a wholesome meal option. The combination of ingredients makes for a flavorful dish that is both filling and nutritious.

Dish 2 Spicy tepary bean salad A spicy tepary bean salad is a refreshing twist on traditional salads. It combines cooked tepary beans with fresh vegetables, like cucumbers and bell peppers. A dressing made from lemon juice and chili adds zestiness to the dish. This salad can be served as a side or main course, offering a balance of flavors and textures.

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Dish 3 Tepary bean soup Tepary bean soup is another comforting dish that highlights the legume's versatility. The soup is made by simmering tepary beans with vegetable broth, garlic, and herbs until they soften into a creamy consistency. It can be enjoyed on its own or paired with crusty bread for added texture.

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Dish 4 Traditional tepary bean porridge Traditional tepary bean porridge is a staple breakfast in many African communities. The dish is made by cooking ground tepary beans with water or milk until it thickens to a porridge-like consistency. The porridge is often sweetened with honey or sugar, and it can be topped with fruits for added flavor.