Textured crop: How to nail this iconic hairstyle
What's the story
Textured crop hairstyles are all the rage, giving you a stylish and low-maintenance option. These cuts add volume and movement to your hair, making them perfect for all hair types. Be it straight, wavy, or curly, there's a textured crop for everyone. Here's how to choose and style the perfect one for you, along with tips on maintenance and styling.
Selection tips
Choosing the right textured crop
Choosing the right textured crop depends on your face shape and hair type. Round faces look great with angular cuts that add definition, while oval faces can pull off most styles. For fine hair, a shorter cut can add volume, while thicker hair may benefit from longer textures. Consulting with a stylist can help you find the perfect match for your features.
Styling methods
Styling techniques for texture
To achieve that perfect textured look, use products like pomade or wax to define layers and add shine. A blow dryer with a round brush can add volume at the roots. For those with wavy or curly hair, using a diffuser can help enhance natural curls without frizzing them up. Experimenting with different techniques will help you find what works best for your desired look.
Care advice
Maintenance tips for longevity
Maintaining a textured crop is all about regular trims every four to six weeks to keep the shape intact. Using sulfate-free shampoos keeps your hair healthy without stripping natural oils. Deep conditioning treatments once a week can keep your hair hydrated and prevent damage from styling products.
Style exploration
Experimenting with variations
Textured crops come in a variety of styles, from classic crew cuts to modern undercuts with longer tops. Adding color highlights can add depth and interest to the cut, while side parting or messy styling gives a personalized touch. Trying out different variations lets you express your individuality through your hairstyle.