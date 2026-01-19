LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Textured crop: How to nail this iconic hairstyle
Textured crop: How to nail this iconic hairstyle
Follow this guide

Textured crop: How to nail this iconic hairstyle

By Simran Jeet
Jan 19, 2026
10:21 am
What's the story

Textured crop hairstyles are all the rage, giving you a stylish and low-maintenance option. These cuts add volume and movement to your hair, making them perfect for all hair types. Be it straight, wavy, or curly, there's a textured crop for everyone. Here's how to choose and style the perfect one for you, along with tips on maintenance and styling.

Selection tips

Choosing the right textured crop

Choosing the right textured crop depends on your face shape and hair type. Round faces look great with angular cuts that add definition, while oval faces can pull off most styles. For fine hair, a shorter cut can add volume, while thicker hair may benefit from longer textures. Consulting with a stylist can help you find the perfect match for your features.

Styling methods

Styling techniques for texture

To achieve that perfect textured look, use products like pomade or wax to define layers and add shine. A blow dryer with a round brush can add volume at the roots. For those with wavy or curly hair, using a diffuser can help enhance natural curls without frizzing them up. Experimenting with different techniques will help you find what works best for your desired look.

Advertisement

Care advice

Maintenance tips for longevity

Maintaining a textured crop is all about regular trims every four to six weeks to keep the shape intact. Using sulfate-free shampoos keeps your hair healthy without stripping natural oils. Deep conditioning treatments once a week can keep your hair hydrated and prevent damage from styling products.

Advertisement

Style exploration

Experimenting with variations

Textured crops come in a variety of styles, from classic crew cuts to modern undercuts with longer tops. Adding color highlights can add depth and interest to the cut, while side parting or messy styling gives a personalized touch. Trying out different variations lets you express your individuality through your hairstyle.

Advertisement