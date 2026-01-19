Textured crop: How to nail this iconic hairstyle

Textured crop hairstyles are all the rage, giving you a stylish and low-maintenance option. These cuts add volume and movement to your hair, making them perfect for all hair types. Be it straight, wavy, or curly, there's a textured crop for everyone. Here's how to choose and style the perfect one for you, along with tips on maintenance and styling.

Selection tips Choosing the right textured crop Choosing the right textured crop depends on your face shape and hair type. Round faces look great with angular cuts that add definition, while oval faces can pull off most styles. For fine hair, a shorter cut can add volume, while thicker hair may benefit from longer textures. Consulting with a stylist can help you find the perfect match for your features.

Styling methods Styling techniques for texture To achieve that perfect textured look, use products like pomade or wax to define layers and add shine. A blow dryer with a round brush can add volume at the roots. For those with wavy or curly hair, using a diffuser can help enhance natural curls without frizzing them up. Experimenting with different techniques will help you find what works best for your desired look.

Advertisement

Care advice Maintenance tips for longevity Maintaining a textured crop is all about regular trims every four to six weeks to keep the shape intact. Using sulfate-free shampoos keeps your hair healthy without stripping natural oils. Deep conditioning treatments once a week can keep your hair hydrated and prevent damage from styling products.

Advertisement