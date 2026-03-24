When in Thailand, you should taste these coconut desserts

Thai cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and textures, especially when it comes to desserts. Coconut, a staple in Thai cooking, lends a creamy texture and subtle sweetness to many dishes. These desserts are not just delicious but also give a glimpse of Thailand 's culinary heritage. From traditional sweets to modern twists, Thai coconut desserts are a must-try for anyone wanting to explore the country's dessert scene.

Dish 1 Sticky rice with coconut cream Sticky rice with coconut cream is a popular Thai dessert that is both simple and satisfying. The dish consists of glutinous rice cooked in coconut milk, giving it a rich flavor. It is usually served with mango or other fruits, adding a refreshing contrast to the creamy rice. The dessert is often garnished with sesame seeds or mung beans for added texture.

Dish 2 Coconut custard cups Coconut custard cups, or Khanom Maw Kaeng, are small cups of steamed custard made with coconut milk and sugar. The top layer is creamy, while the bottom layer is slightly denser, making for an interesting texture combination. These custard cups are usually served warm or at room temperature and can be enjoyed as an afternoon snack or dessert.

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Dish 3 Coconut jelly delights Coconut jelly delights are light and refreshing treats made from coconut milk mixed with agar-agar or gelatin. These jellies come in various shapes and sizes and can be flavored with pandan leaves or other natural ingredients for added taste. They are perfect for those who prefer lighter desserts without compromising on flavor.

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