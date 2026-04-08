When in Thailand, try these desserts featuring tamarind
What's the story
Thailand is famous for its vibrant culture and delicious food, especially its desserts. One ingredient often used in Thai sweets is tamarind, which gives a unique, tangy taste that makes the dishes so special. Tamarind is used in various forms in Thai cuisine, making the desserts not just delicious but also memorable. Here are five amazing Thai desserts that use tamarind.
Dish 1
Tamarind sticky rice delight
Tamarind sticky rice is a delicious dessert that mixes the sweetness of coconut milk with the tanginess of tamarind. The sticky rice is cooked with coconut milk and sugar, and then topped with a tamarind sauce. The dish is usually garnished with sesame seeds or grated coconut, giving it an additional texture and flavor. It makes for a perfect blend of sweet and sour.
Dish 2
Sweet tamarind custard cups
Sweet tamarind custard cups are another popular Thai dessert. Made with coconut milk, sugar, and tamarind paste, these custards are creamy and rich. They are usually served in small cups or bowls and can be topped with fresh fruits or nuts for added flavor. The custards are a favorite among those who love creamy textures with a hint of tanginess.
Dish 3
Tamarind-flavored coconut ice cream
Coconut ice cream infused with tamarind is a refreshing treat for those hot days. The ice cream is made by mixing coconut milk with sugar and tamarind pulp before freezing it to a smooth consistency. The result is an icy dessert that balances the creaminess of coconut with the sourness of tamarind, making it an ideal choice for ice cream lovers looking for something different.
Dish 4
Tangy tamarind jelly treats
Tangy tamarind jelly treats are made by mixing tamarind juice with agar-agar powder and sugar to make a jelly-like consistency. These colorful jellies can be cut into fun shapes or served as cubes in bowls. They give an exciting burst of flavor when bitten into, thanks to their tangy-sweet taste profile.
Dish 5
Spicy-sweet tamarind fruit salad
Spicy-sweet tamarind fruit salad combines fresh fruits like mangoes or pineapples, drizzled with a spicy-sweet dressing made from lime juice mixed together with chili flakes, sugar syrup, and tamarind paste itself. This combination creates an exciting contrast between juicy ripe fruitiness and spicy heatiness, all balanced out perfectly through the addition of this versatile ingredient known worldwide today!