Beyond Phuket: Lesser-known islands in Thailand

Thailand is famous for its lively cities and crowded beaches, but it also has some hidden gems in the form of its lesser-known islands. These islands give a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of the mainland. With their pristine beaches and lush greenery, they are perfect for those looking for peace and quiet. Here are some of Thailand's hidden islands that promise serenity.

Island 1 Koh Yao Noi: A tranquil retreat Koh Yao Noi is a peaceful island located between Phuket and Krabi. Famous for its stunning natural beauty, the island is home to rice paddies and rubber plantations. The island's quiet beaches make it an ideal place for relaxation. Visitors can indulge in activities like cycling through scenic trails, or enjoying a quiet boat ride around the nearby islands.

Island 2 Koh Mak: A peaceful escape Koh Mak is a small island in the Gulf of Thailand, famous for its peaceful atmosphere and crystal clear waters. Since it is not as touristy as other destinations, you can enjoy the pristine beaches almost all by yourself. The island is also home to a few resorts that provide comfortable accommodation options, without disturbing the natural beauty of the place.

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Island 3 Koh Kood: Thailand's best-kept secret Koh Kood, Thailand's fourth largest island, is still a hidden gem. The island features untouched rainforests, and beautiful beaches with soft sand and turquoise waters. The lack of commercial development ensures that visitors can enjoy an authentic experience with nature. Snorkeling opportunities abound here, with colorful marine life just off the shore.

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