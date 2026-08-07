5 Thai islands that may not be worth the hype
What's the story
Thailand is famous for its stunning islands, but not all of them are worth the hype. Some islands can be a major letdown for travelers hoping for an unforgettable experience. From overcrowded beaches to a lack of authentic culture, some destinations can leave you wanting more. Here are five overrated Thai islands that may not live up to your expectations.
#1
Phuket's crowded beaches
Phuket is Thailand's largest island and a popular tourist destination.
However, the island's beaches are often overcrowded with tourists, making it hard to enjoy some peace.
The high number of visitors also leads to inflated prices for accommodation and services.
If you are looking for a more tranquil beach experience, you may want to consider other, less-popular destinations in Thailand.
#2
Koh Phi Phi's high prices
Koh Phi Phi gained fame from the movie The Beach, but its popularity has come at a cost.
Prices here are notoriously high compared to other Thai islands. Accommodation, food, and activities can be much pricier than expected.
Plus, the island's small size means that it can get very crowded during peak seasons, making it difficult to enjoy its natural beauty.
#3
Koh Samui's commercialism
While Koh Samui is famous for its luxury resorts and vibrant nightlife, it has also become very commercialized.
The island has lost a lot of its traditional charm, with many areas being filled with tourist traps and chain restaurants.
Travelers seeking an authentic Thai experience might find Koh Samui's commercialism a bit disappointing.
#4
Koh Phangan's party reputation
Koh Phangan is famous for its Full Moon Parties and lively nightlife, but that is not all the island has to offer.
While some travelers enjoy the party scene, others may find it too loud or chaotic.
The focus on nightlife can overshadow other aspects of the island's culture and natural beauty.
#5
Koh Lanta's limited activities
Koh Lanta is famous for its laid-back vibe and beautiful beaches, but it has limited activities for adventurous travelers.
While relaxation is the name of the game here, those looking for more than just sunbathing may find themselves bored after a couple of days.
The island's focus on tranquility over excitement may not suit everyone.