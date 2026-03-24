Planning a Thailand trip? Consider these hidden gems

Thailand is famous for its beautiful beaches, lively cities, and rich culture. But, some tourist spots have become way too crowded and overpriced. If you want to avoid the crowd and discover something new, here are five underrated Thai destinations that promise a unique experience without the touristy chaos. From serene beaches to lush jungles, these hidden gems are worth exploring.

#1 Tranquil beaches of Koh Yao Islands Koh Yao Islands, situated in Phang Nga Bay, provide a peaceful escape from the crowded beaches of Phuket and Krabi. The islands are home to pristine beaches with crystal-clear waters and lush greenery. You can indulge in activities such as kayaking or cycling around the island. The local community is friendly and welcoming, giving you a taste of traditional Thai culture without the touristy hustle.

#2 Historical charm of Sukhothai Sukhothai Historical Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, famous for its ancient ruins and historical significance. Unlike Ayutthaya, which is often more visited, Sukhothai offers a quieter experience with its well-preserved temples and sculptures from the 13th century. You can rent bicycles to explore this expansive park at your own pace, soaking in history without the crowds.

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#3 Lush jungles of Khao Sok National Park Khao Sok National Park is one of Thailand's oldest rainforests, and it offers an incredible biodiversity to explore. Unlike other national parks that are more crowded, Khao Sok has fewer tourists, which makes it perfect for nature lovers looking for peace. You can go on jungle treks or take a boat ride on Cheow Lan Lake, surrounded by stunning limestone cliffs.

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#4 Cultural richness of Nan Province Nan Province in northern Thailand is a treasure trove of cultural experiences, minus the touristy crowds of Chiang Mai or Pai. The region is dotted with ancient temples, traditional crafts, and ethnic villages that give an insight into local life. You can visit Wat Phumin or take part in a weaving workshop to get a taste of Nan's unique heritage.