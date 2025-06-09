Why teff is the supergrain you need to try
What's the story
Teff, a small but mighty grain from Africa, is making headlines due to its amazing health benefits.
Renowned for its rich nutritional value, teff is loaded with all the good stuff that can make you lead a healthier life.
The ancient grain has been a staple in Ethiopian cuisine for ages, but is finally being acknowledged worldwide for its health benefits.
Here, we list five amazing health benefits of adding teff to your diet.
Nutrient-rich
Rich source of essential nutrients
Teff makes an excellent source of essential nutrients such as iron, calcium, and magnesium.
It is high in protein and fiber, making it a great addition to any diet.
These nutrients support various bodily functions, including bone health and muscle function.
Plus, the high fiber content helps with digestion and keeps your gut healthy.
Blood sugar control
Supports healthy blood sugar levels
The low glycemic index of teff makes it great for maintaining blood sugar levels.
Eating foods with a low glycemic index can prevent spikes in blood sugar. This is especially important for diabetics or those at risk.
Including teff in your meals may lead to better blood sugar levels over time.
Gluten-free option
Gluten-free alternative
For people suffering from gluten intolerance or celiac disease, teff provides a nutritious gluten-free substitute for regular grains such as wheat or barley.
It can be incorporated into various recipes without compromising on taste or texture.
This makes it an ideal pick for those looking for gluten-free options without skimping on nutrition.
Heart health benefits
Promotes heart health
Teff's high fiber content plays a major role in heart health by helping reduce cholesterol levels.
A fiber-rich diet can reduce the risk of heart disease, owing to its cholesterol-improving capabilities and strengthening overall cardiovascular health.
Including teff in your diet on a regular basis can help you maintain heart health, making it a smart choice for the heart-conscious ones.
Energy boost
Boosts energy levels
The complex carbohydrates in teff are essential for providing a sustained energy release throughout the day.
This is in stark contrast to simple carbohydrates, which often result in quick energy spikes followed by sudden crashes.
Thanks to its complex carbs, teff can provide a steady supply of energy.
This makes it an ideal choice for improving physical performance and endurance, be it daily activity or intense workouts.