WAVES 2025: An unmissable opportunity for content creators and artists
What's the story
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is organising WAVES 2025, a landmark event showcasing the latest innovations and initiatives in media, broadcasting, and emerging technologies.
This national initiative is poised to celebrate the transformative changes shaping the digital media landscape, offering a unique platform for industry leaders and innovators to come together.
Here's everything you need to know about this exciting event.
About?
About WAVES 2025: A platform for discussions, collaborations, and innovations
The World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) will serve as a vital platform for discussion, collaboration, and innovation within the Media & Entertainment (M&E) sector.
In partnership with IAMAI, the summit aims to drive growth in India's M&E industry.
This elusive event will feature three exciting creative challenges - AI Art Installation Challenge, Waves Explorer, and Waves Reel Making.
Challanges explained
Perfect opportunity for AI enthusiasts, tech freaks, artists, and influencers
AI Art Installation Challenge - Artists and AI enthusiasts will collaborate to create interactive art installations, showcasing AI's role in creative expression.
Waves Explorer - Influencers will highlight the hidden cultural and industry gems of their cities through engaging vlogs, promoting tourism and cultural exchange.
Waves Reel Making - Participants will craft reels that spotlight India's technological advancements and visionary ideas for India@2047.
Highlights
SRK, Deepika Padukone, and Karan Johar to grace the event
Among its many exciting highlights, WAVES 2025 will also host some of the biggest names in Bollywood.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will join Karan Johar as speakers in a conversation tracing their incredible journey from "Outsider To Ruler."
Mukesh Ambani, Hema Malini, Madhur Bhandarkar, Akshay Kumar, Rajnikanth, Chiranjeevi, and many more influential people from Bollywood will also grace the occasion.
Another highlight
Waves Bazaar: Connecting buyers and sellers under one roof
WAVES Bazaar is a dynamic platform connecting buyers and sellers in a collaborative business ecosystem.
Buyers can explore projects, express interest, and engage directly with sellers for tailored solutions.
While sellers can showcase innovations, connect with prospects, and discover new opportunities.
With features like category-based search, connection requests, and secure messaging, WAVES Bazaar streamlines the path from discovery to meaningful collaboration.
Participation
Why should you participate?
WAVES 2025 offers a powerful platform to showcase creativity, innovation, and vision in India's media and entertainment landscape.
From AI-driven art to cultural vlogging and future-focused reels, participants can gain national visibility, collaborate with industry leaders, and contribute to shaping India's digital future.
It's a unique chance to make your mark in a transformative, forward-looking initiative backed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Details
Everything you need to know - what, where, and when!
WAVES 2025 is happening in Mumbai's Jio World Centre from May 1 to 4.
How to register? Well, all you have to do is to click here and fill in your details.
Whether you're an artist, influencer, or tech innovator, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting invites you to take the spotlight at WAVES 2025—your chance to showcase talent on a national stage!