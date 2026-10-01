Puri sabji: A street breakfast you must try
What's the story
Puri sabji is a popular street breakfast option in India, especially in the northern parts. The dish consists of puris (deep-fried bread) and sabji (vegetable curry), making for a delicious combination of flavors and textures. The simplicity and taste of this dish have made it a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Here is a look at the different aspects of puri sabji as a street breakfast.
#1
Origins and popularity
Puri sabji traces its roots to traditional Indian cuisine, where it is often served during festivals or special occasions.
Its popularity as a street breakfast comes from its easy preparation and availability at numerous roadside stalls.
The dish is commonly served with potato curry or mixed vegetable sabji, making it an affordable, yet filling, meal for those on the go.
#2
Ingredients used
The basic ingredients of puri sabji are wheat flour for puris, potatoes or mixed vegetables for sabji, spices like cumin and turmeric, and oil for frying.
The puris are kneaded into dough, rolled into small circles, and deep-fried until they puff up.
The sabji is prepared by cooking the vegetables with spices until they are soft, yet flavorful.
#3
Health considerations
While puri sabji is delicious, it is also important to keep health in mind when consuming it as a street food.
The dish is high in carbohydrates due to the fried puris, but it can be made healthier by opting for less oil or having it with more vegetables in the sabji.
It is also important to ensure hygiene at the stalls to avoid any health issues.
#4
Tips for enjoying puri sabji
To get the best out of your puri sabji experience, try it with different types of sabjis available at different stalls.
Some may serve it with chole or paneer-based curries. Pairing these can give you a unique taste each time you try it.