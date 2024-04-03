Next Article

Find out how you can style a trench coat

Cherishing the timeless charm of trench coat

By Anujj Trehaan 12:04 pm Apr 03, 202412:04 pm

What's the story The trench coat, a garment synonymous with classic style and versatility, has stood the test of time. Originating from military roots, it has transcended its initial purpose to become a staple in fashion wardrobes worldwide. This article explores the enduring appeal of the trench coat and offers practical advice on how to style this iconic piece.

Background

A brief history

The trench coat originated in the 19th century, tailored for British army officers to serve as a waterproof raincoat. It was equipped with practical wartime features such as D-rings and storm flaps. Post-World War I, the trench coat transitioned into civilian fashion, where it was embraced widely, thanks in part to its portrayal by Hollywood's iconic movie stars.

Essentials

Key concepts of styling

When styling a trench coat, it's crucial to balance its classic features with modern trends. Key considerations include proportion, ensuring the coat flatters your body shape, and the choice of color and fabric, which can range from versatile neutrals to bold hues and patterns. A properly fitted trench allows for layering without compromising on style, making it a timeless addition to any wardrobe.

Versatility

Dressing up or down

The trench coat's adaptability is unmatched. It suits formal settings with tailored trousers and dress shoes, and shifts to casual with jeans and sneakers for a relaxed yet polished look. Its versatility shines through seasonal changes - it pairs with light layers for spring's mildness or with heavier knits to combat fall's chill, making it an essential piece for any wardrobe.

Accessories

Accessorizing your trench

Elevate your trench coat with thoughtful accessories. A cinched leather belt can add structure, while scarves bring a pop of color or a dash of pattern. Hats contribute an element of intrigue, and statement jewelry can lift the whole look. Select accessories that not only express your individual style but also harmonize with the trench coat's timeless design.

Sustainability

Sustainable style choices

In today's fashion landscape, where sustainability is increasingly important, choosing a high-quality trench coat is a smart, eco-conscious move. Look for materials that withstand the test of time and designs that defy the fast-changing trends. This strategy not only promotes sustainable consumption but also ensures that your trench coat remains a cherished item in your wardrobe for years, offering enduring style and functionality.