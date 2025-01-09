Singapore passport tops Henley Index 2025 as world's most powerful
What's the story
Singapore has once again topped the Henley Passport Index for 2025.
The coveted ranking gives Singaporean passport holders visa-free access to a staggering 195 destinations across the globe.
Japan closely follows, with its passport providing visa-free entry to 193 countries.
France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Finland, and South Korea share the third spot, each providing access to 192 global destinations.
EU strength
European nations dominate 4th and 5th positions
The fourth spot on the Henley Passport Index is shared by seven European Union countries: Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.
These countries provide their citizens visa-free access to 191 destinations.
The fifth spot is shared by Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland and the United Kingdom with each passport providing entry to 190 countries without a visa requirement.
Global mobility
Australia, Greece and others share top 10 positions
Australia and Greece share the sixth spot on the Henley Passport Index, providing visa-free access to 189 destinations.
Canada, Poland, and Malta are tied for the seventh place.
Hungary and Czechia occupy the eighth spot while the United States and Estonia share the ninth spot.
The 10th spot is jointly occupied by Lithuania, Latvia, Slovenia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Passport progress
UAE makes notable advancement in global mobility
Since 2015, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made remarkable progress in terms of global mobility.
The country has gained access to an additional 72 destinations, allowing it to jump 32 places in the rankings over the last 10 years.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan continues to sit at the bottom of the list with visa-free access to just 26 destinations.
Global challenges
Henley & Partners advocate for rethink of citizenship
Christian H. Kaelin of Henley & Partners has stressed the need for a "fundamental rethink" of citizenship amid global challenges like climate change and political instability.
The Henley Passport Index, which uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), tracks freedoms across 227 countries and territories.
This index is one of many that assess global passports based on their accessibility benefits for citizens worldwide.