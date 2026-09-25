Try these 5 exercises for a stronger, steadier core
What's the story
Improving core stability is essential for overall fitness and well-being. A stable core enhances balance, posture, and functional movement. It also reduces the risk of injury and improves performance in various physical activities. Incorporating specific exercises into your routine can significantly boost core strength and stability. Here are five effective exercises that target different aspects of core stability, helping you build a stronger foundation for all your fitness goals.
Plank
Plank variations for strength
Planks are a great way to work on your core muscles without any equipment.
Start with the basic plank by lying face down, propping yourself up on your forearms and toes.
Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels.
Hold this position for as long as you can while maintaining proper form.
As you progress, try variations like side planks or plank jacks to further challenge your stability.
Dead bug
Dead bug exercise for coordination
The dead bug exercise is perfect to improve coordination between the upper and lower body while engaging the core muscles.
Lie on your back with arms extended toward the ceiling, and knees bent at 90 degrees.
Slowly lower one arm and the opposite leg toward the floor while keeping the other limbs stationary.
Return to the starting position, and repeat with alternating sides.
Bird dog
Bird dog exercise for balance
The bird dog exercise improves balance by working on both sides of the body at the same time.
Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips.
Extend one arm forward while extending the opposite leg backward until they are parallel to the ground.
Hold briefly before returning to the start position, and switch sides.
Russian twists
Russian twists for rotational strength
Russian twists focus on rotational strength in your torso, which is important for various activities like sports or daily tasks that require twisting motions.
Sit on the floor with knees bent, lean slightly back, and lift your feet off the ground if possible.
Hold your hands together in front of you, then twist your torso side to side, touching the ground beside you each time.
Bicycle crunches
Bicycle crunches for dynamic engagement
Bicycle crunches provide dynamic engagement of multiple muscle groups within your midsection, including obliques and rectus abdominis muscles.
Lie flat on your back with fingers interlaced behind your head, legs raised at a right angle, and feet hovering above the ground.
Bring opposite elbow toward knee, alternating sides in a pedaling motion similar to riding a bike.