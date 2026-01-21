These micro-cord jackets are perfect for winter layering

Micro-cord jackets are the perfect blend of style and comfort for the winter. These jackets, with their soft texture and subtle patterns, are a great pick for anyone looking to stay warm without compromising on style. Their versatility makes them a great pick for both casual and semi-formal occasions. Here are five micro-cord jackets that can elevate your winter wardrobe.

#1 Classic navy micro-cord jacket A classic navy micro-cord jacket is a timeless piece that goes with anything. The deep color adds sophistication, while the micro-corduroy fabric offers warmth without bulk. This jacket can be easily paired with jeans or chinos for a smart-casual look. Its versatility makes it ideal for both day-to-day wear and more formal outings.

#2 Charcoal grey micro-cord jacket The charcoal grey micro-cord jacket is another versatile piece that can be worn for a variety of occasions. The neutral tone makes it easy to pair with different colors and styles, making it a great pick for layering during the colder months. The soft texture of the corduroy adds to its appeal, making it a comfortable yet stylish option.

#3 Olive green micro-cord jacket If you're looking for something a little different, try an olive green micro-cord jacket. This earthy tone adds a pop of color to your winter wardrobe while still being understated. Olive green goes well with neutral shades like beige or cream, making it easy to mix and match with other pieces in your closet.

#4 Burgundy micro-cord jacket For those who want to make a statement, a burgundy micro-cord jacket is the way to go. The rich hue adds depth and character to any outfit, making it perfect for evening events or casual gatherings. Paired with dark jeans or trousers, this jacket can easily become the centerpiece of your ensemble.