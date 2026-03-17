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5 superfoods you must include in your diet

5 superfoods you must include in your diet

By Pallabi Chatterjee
Mar 17, 2026
11:39 pm
What's the story

Incorporating enzyme-rich foods into your diet can be a natural way to boost metabolism. These foods help in breaking down nutrients more efficiently, which can aid in digestion and energy production. By including these superfoods in your meals, you may find it easier to maintain a healthy weight and support overall metabolic function. Here are five enzyme-rich foods that can help you naturally boost your metabolism.

Pineapple

Pineapple: A tropical powerhouse

Pineapple is packed with bromelain, an enzyme that helps break down proteins. This tropical fruit not only aids digestion but also reduces inflammation in the body. Eating pineapple can help you absorb nutrients more effectively, giving a boost to your metabolism. Plus, it's a great source of vitamin C, which supports immune function and overall health.

Papaya

Papaya: The digestive aid

Papaya is another fruit that is loaded with enzymes, especially papain. This enzyme is essential for digesting proteins and can help relieve digestive discomfort. Papaya also contains antioxidants that protect cells from damage. Including papaya in your diet can improve digestion and give a boost to metabolic processes.

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Kiwi

Kiwi: Small but mighty

Kiwi is loaded with actinidain, an enzyme that helps in protein digestion. This tiny fruit is also rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, and dietary fiber, making it a great addition to any diet. Eating kiwi regularly can improve digestive health and give a boost to metabolism by ensuring efficient nutrient absorption.

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Mango

Mango: The sweet metabolism booster

Mangoes are not just delicious but also loaded with amylase, an enzyme that helps digest carbohydrates. They are also rich in vitamins A and C, which promote immune health and skin vitality. Adding mangoes to your meals can help you digest carbs better while giving you a sweet treat without compromising on health benefits.

Ginger

Ginger: The spicy enhancer

Ginger has zingibain, an enzyme that helps break down proteins in the digestive tract. Apart from its digestive benefits, ginger also has anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce muscle soreness after exercise. Adding ginger to your diet could enhance digestion while providing other health benefits like improved circulation and reduced nausea.

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