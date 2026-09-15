These tasty bhel variations are worth trying
What's the story
Bhel is a popular Indian snack that is light, crunchy, and full of flavors. It is a perfect snack option for those who want something quick and healthy. With a few ingredients, you can make delicious bhel variations that will kickstart your day. Here are five easy bhel recipes that are not just tasty, but also healthy and satisfying.
Dish 1
Classic puffed rice bhel
Classic puffed rice bhel is a staple choice.
Mix puffed rice with chopped onions, tomatoes, and coriander leaves. Add sev for crunch, and drizzle some tamarind chutney for tanginess.
This simple yet flavorful dish gives you the perfect balance of textures and tastes to start your day.
Dish 2
Mixed vegetable bhel
For those who love their veggies, mixed vegetable bhel is the way to go.
Combine puffed rice with finely chopped cucumbers, carrots, and bell peppers.
Add lemon juice for freshness, and a sprinkle of chaat masala for extra flavor.
This version not only tastes good but also gives you the nutrition of fresh vegetables.
Dish 3
Corn and peanut bhel
Corn and peanuts make for a protein-rich combination in this bhel variation.
Mix boiled corn kernels with roasted peanuts, puffed rice, and diced onions.
Add green chutney for spice, and some jaggery powder to balance the flavors.
This hearty bhel will keep you full longer while satisfying your taste buds.
Dish 4
Mango bhel delight
Mango bhel brings a sweet twist to traditional recipes by adding ripe mango cubes into the mix of puffed rice, onions, sev, and chutneys.
The sweetness of mangoes balances the tangy chutneys beautifully, making it an ideal choice during mango season when these fruits are at their best.
Dish 5
Tangy tamarind bhel
For tamarind lovers, tangy tamarind bhel is a must-try.
Mix puffed rice with finely chopped onions, tomatoes, and coriander leaves. Add sev for crunchiness, and drizzle with generous amounts of tamarind chutney.
This version is perfect for those who enjoy bold, tangy flavors in their snacks.