Thin hair? These updos are perfect for you

If you have fine hair, you know how difficult it is to find hairstyles that give you volume and texture. But updos can be your best bet in achieving a fuller look without compromising on elegance. Here are five updos that can make fine hair look voluminous and stylish, perfect for any occasion. They are easy to do and require minimal products, making them ideal for everyday wear or special events.

Tip 1 The classic bouffant The bouffant is a timeless hairstyle that adds height at the crown of your head. To achieve this look, backcomb the hair at the roots, and smooth over the top layer. This creates instant volume and can be paired with any outfit. Use a light hairspray to keep everything in place without weighing it down.

Tip 2 Twisted chignon A twisted chignon is an elegant option that works well with fine hair. Start by twisting sections of hair from each side of your head toward the back. Secure them together in a low bun at the nape of your neck. This style gives an illusion of thickness while keeping your look sophisticated.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Messy bun with volume The messy bun is perfect for those who want an effortless, yet voluminous appearance. Pull your hair into a high ponytail and tease it slightly before wrapping it around itself to form a loose bun. Leave some strands out for added texture, and use bobby pins to secure any loose pieces.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Braided crown updo A braided crown updo adds intricate detail, while giving fine hair more body. Braid two sections from either side of your head, and pin them across the top like a crown. This style not only adds volume but also keeps hair neatly tucked away.