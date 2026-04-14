Into gluten-free baking? Try tigernut flour

Tigernut flour, a staple in African kitchens, is now making waves in the gluten-free baking world. Made from small root vegetables called tigernuts, this flour is rich in fiber and nutrients. Its nutty flavor and versatility make it an ideal ingredient for those looking for gluten-free options. As more people turn to alternative flours, tigernut flour provides a nutritious option that can be used in various recipes.

#1 Nutritional benefits of tigernut flour Tigernut flour is packed with essential nutrients, such as magnesium, potassium, and iron. It is also high in fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps you full. Unlike many other gluten-free flours, it has a decent amount of protein and healthy fats. These nutritional qualities make it a great choice for anyone looking to up their nutrient intake while sticking to a gluten-free diet.

#2 Versatility in baking The nutty flavor of tigernut flour lends itself well to a variety of baked goods. It can be used to make bread, muffins, pancakes, and cookies. Since it absorbs moisture differently than wheat flour, bakers may have to tweak their recipes slightly by adding more liquid or using binding agents like flaxseed meal or chia seeds.

Advertisement

#3 Cost considerations While tigernut flour provides several health benefits, it is also more expensive than regular wheat flour or other gluten-free alternatives, such as almond or coconut flour. The price difference is due to the labor-intensive process of harvesting and processing tigernuts into a fine powder. However, consumers should consider the long-term health benefits when evaluating the cost.

Advertisement