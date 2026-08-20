Give your hair a stylish twist with these half-up looks
What's the story
Half-up hairstyles are a timeless classic, giving the perfect balance of elegance and ease. Be it for a casual outing or a formal event, these hairstyles can be easily styled to suit any occasion. They give an effortless yet polished look, making them a favorite among many. From braids to twists, half-up styles offer versatility and charm, making them a go-to choice for all.
Ponytail
The classic half-up ponytail
The classic half-up ponytail is a go-to for many. It is super simple and can be done in a jiffy.
Just gather the top half of your hair and secure it with an elastic band or clip.
This style works well with straight or wavy hair, and it can be accessorized with ribbons or hairpins for a touch of flair.
Braided style
Braided half-updo for elegance
A braided half-updo adds an element of sophistication to your look.
Simply braid the top section of your hair and pin it back, letting the rest fall freely.
This style is great for adding texture and interest, while still keeping things neat.
Twisted look
Twisted half-up hairstyle
The twisted half-up hairstyle is another elegant option that is easy to create.
Just take two sections from either side of your head, twist them toward each other at the back, and secure them with bobby pins or a small clip.
This style adds volume and dimension to your hair without too much effort.
Bun style
Half-up bun for casual chic
The half-up bun is perfect for those who prefer a casual, yet chic look.
Just twist the top section of your hair into a small bun at the crown of your head, leaving the rest down.
This playful style is perfect for everyday wear, as well as special occasions.