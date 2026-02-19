Still hate tofu? These dishes will make you rethink

Tofu is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes, particularly in Asian cuisines. It absorbs flavors well and adds a unique texture to meals. Whether you are a tofu lover or just looking to try something new, here are five Asian dishes that highlight the deliciousness of tofu. Each dish offers a different taste experience, showcasing the versatility of this plant-based protein.

Dish 1 Mapo tofu: A spicy delight Mapo tofu is a classic Sichuan dish famous for its spicy and numbing flavors. It features soft tofu cooked in a spicy sauce made from doubanjiang (fermented broad bean paste) and Sichuan peppercorns. The combination of these ingredients creates a bold flavor profile that goes perfectly with the silky texture of the tofu. Served over rice, it's a comforting yet exciting meal.

Dish 2 Agedashi tofu: Crispy comfort Agedashi tofu is a Japanese dish where cubes of silken tofu are lightly dusted with potato starch and deep-fried until golden brown. The crispy exterior contrasts beautifully with the soft interior, making it an enjoyable textural experience. The fried tofu is served in a warm dashi broth, garnished with green onions and grated daikon radish. This dish highlights how simple ingredients can come together to create something delicious.

Dish 3 Korean sundubu jjigae: Hearty stew Sundubu jjigae is a Korean stew made with uncurdled tofu (sundubu) simmered in a spicy broth with vegetables like zucchini and mushrooms. Often enhanced with kimchi or gochujang (Korean chili paste), this hearty dish packs warmth and depth of flavor into every spoonful. It's usually served bubbling hot from the stove, making it perfect for cold days when you want something comforting yet satisfying.

Dish 4 Thai red curry with tofu: Flavorful fusion Thai red curry with tofu combines aromatic spices like lemongrass, galangal, and kaffir lime leaves with coconut milk for creaminess. The addition of firm or extra-firm tofu makes it filling without being heavy on calories. This fusion cuisine highlights how well Asian flavors blend together while keeping the integrity intact. It's a delicious option for anyone looking to explore new culinary horizons.