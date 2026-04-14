These tomato-paneer recipes are droolworthy!

Tomatoes and paneer are two versatile ingredients that can elevate any vegetarian dish. The juiciness of tomatoes and the creaminess of paneer make for a delightful combination, perfect for a range of culinary creations. Here are five vegetarian dishes that highlight the delicious pairing of tomatoes and paneer. Each dish offers a unique flavor profile, showcasing how these ingredients complement each other.

Dish 1 Paneer Tomato Curry Delight Paneer tomato curry is a classic Indian dish that marries the tanginess of tomatoes with soft paneer cubes. The curry is usually prepared by sauteing onions, garlic, and ginger before adding chopped tomatoes to make a rich base. Spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric are added for flavor. The paneer is added later so that it absorbs the flavors without getting too hard.

Dish 2 Stuffed tomatoes with paneer filling Stuffed tomatoes with paneer filling make for an elegant appetizer or side dish. The tops of large tomatoes are cut off and hollowed out before being filled with a mixture of crumbled paneer, herbs like basil or cilantro, and spices such as cumin or paprika. The stuffed tomatoes are then baked until tender, making for a flavorful treat.

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Dish 3 Tomato paneer pasta fusion Tomato paneer pasta fusion is an innovative take on traditional pasta dishes by adding Indian flavors through paneer and tomatoes. Cooked pasta is tossed in a sauce made from pureed tomatoes cooked down with onions and garlic. Crumbled paneer adds protein while enhancing the texture of the dish. Herbs like oregano or thyme can be added for extra depth.

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Dish 4 Grilled paneer skewers with tomato sauce Grilled paneer skewers, served with tomato sauce, make for a perfect appetizer or snack option at any gathering. Cubes of marinated paneer are threaded onto skewers with vegetables like bell peppers or zucchini before being grilled to perfection. A homemade tomato sauce made from fresh tomatoes cooked down with onions provides an excellent dipping option.