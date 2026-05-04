If cooking interests you, you must read these 5 books 

Yotam Ottolenghi, a name synonymous with innovative and flavorful vegetarian cooking, has inspired many with his unique culinary approach. His cookbooks are a treasure trove of plant-based recipes that highlight the diversity and richness of vegetables. If you are looking to explore the world of vegetarian cooking, here are five essential cookbooks by Ottolenghi that promise to transform your kitchen experience.

#1 'Plenty': A vegetarian classic Plenty is one of Yotam Ottolenghi's most popular vegetarian cookbooks. The book features over 120 recipes that celebrate the versatility of vegetables. From hearty main dishes to light salads, Plenty offers a range of options for every occasion. The book emphasizes bold flavors and creative combinations, making it a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their vegetarian cooking game.

#2 'Jerusalem: A Cookbook': A cultural culinary journey Jerusalem: A Cookbook also features recipes inspired by the diverse culinary traditions of the city. Co-authored with Sami Tamimi, this book features dishes that reflect the rich cultural tapestry of Jerusalem's cuisine. The recipes include a mix of Middle Eastern flavors and ingredients, allowing readers to explore new tastes and textures in their cooking.

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#3 'Ottolenghi Simple': Everyday vegetarian meals As the name suggests, Ottolenghi Simple focuses on easy-to-prepare dishes without skimping on flavor or creativity. This cookbook features 130 accessible recipes that require minimal ingredients but deliver maximum impact. Perfect for busy individuals or families looking for quick, yet satisfying, meals, Ottolenghi Simple proves that simplicity doesn't have to compromise on taste.

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#4 'Sweet': A dessert lover's delight Sweet also features desserts with a touch of Ottolenghi's signature style. Co-authored with Helen Goh, this book features sweet treats ranging from cakes and pastries to puddings and ice creams. Each recipe highlights seasonal fruits and unique flavor pairings, making it perfect for dessert lovers who want to try something different.