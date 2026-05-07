Top lakes for windsurfing in Africa

Africa 's lakes provide some of the most thrilling windsurfing experiences, thanks to their strong winds and expansive waters. For adventure junkies looking for something different, these destinations are the perfect escape from the usual coastal spots. From novice to pro, the lakes guarantee a unique experience with their own challenges and rewards. Here are five African lakes that promise unforgettable windsurfing adventures.

#1 Lake Victoria: East Africa's gem Lake Victoria, the largest lake in Africa, is a favorite among windsurfers. The lake's size means that you can always find the right wind conditions, making it a go-to destination for both beginners and experts. The surrounding towns provide all the necessary facilities to rent equipment and get lessons. The best time to visit is during the dry season, when winds are more consistent.

#2 Lake Malawi: A hidden treasure Lake Malawi, one of Africa's deepest lakes, also offers some of the best windsurfing conditions. The northern part of the lake is famous for its strong winds, which are perfect for advanced surfers looking for a challenge. The clear waters and beautiful surroundings make it a perfect place to relax after an exhilarating day on the water.

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#3 Lake Tanganyika: A vast playground One of the longest freshwater lakes in the world, Lake Tanganyika offers vast expanses for windsurfing enthusiasts. The western shore is particularly famous for its reliable winds, making it a great spot for both novice and pro surfers. The remoteness of this lake means fewer crowds, letting you enjoy the serenity of nature while riding the waves.

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#4 Lake Turkana: Windswept wilderness Located in Kenya's remote northern region, Lake Turkana is known for its fierce winds and stunning landscapes. Dubbed as Africa's Jade Sea, this lake is ideal for experienced surfers looking for adventure in a rugged terrain. The strong winds here are consistent throughout the year, making it an ideal destination for those looking for extreme conditions.