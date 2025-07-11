Planning a jungle trek? Here's where to go 

Africa has some of the most stunning hikes to offer through its lush jungles. These trails give you a chance to explore some of the most diverse ecosystems, meet unique wildlife, and soak in the beauty of nature. From Uganda's dense forests to Madagascar's green landscapes, every hike is a new adventure. Here are some top African hikes that promise an unforgettable journey through vibrant jungles.

Gorilla trekking Bwindi Impenetrable Forest trek Located in southwestern Uganda, Bwindi Impenetrable Forest is famous for its gorilla trekking experiences. The forest is home to nearly half of the world's mountain gorillas. Expect a challenging trek through dense vegetation and steep terrain as a hiker. The reward? A chance to observe these majestic creatures in their natural habitat, making it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Waterfall views Mount Elgon National Park trails Mount Elgon National Park straddles the Uganda-Kenya border. It features numerous hiking trails that take adventurers through verdant forests and past breathtaking waterfalls. The park is also famous for its diverse plant species and rich birdlife. While exploring this lesser-known gem, hikers get to enjoy views of cascading waterfalls.

High-altitude adventure Simien Mountains National Park paths The Simien Mountains in Ethiopia provide incredible opportunities for high-altitude hiking with its dramatic landscapes. Although not completely jungle-like, parts of these mountains are blanketed with lush vegetation during certain seasons. The park features unique wildlife such as the Gelada baboon and Walia ibex, giving the hikers a mix of scenic views and wildlife encounters.