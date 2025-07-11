Planning a jungle trek? Here's where to go
What's the story
Africa has some of the most stunning hikes to offer through its lush jungles. These trails give you a chance to explore some of the most diverse ecosystems, meet unique wildlife, and soak in the beauty of nature. From Uganda's dense forests to Madagascar's green landscapes, every hike is a new adventure. Here are some top African hikes that promise an unforgettable journey through vibrant jungles.
Gorilla trekking
Bwindi Impenetrable Forest trek
Located in southwestern Uganda, Bwindi Impenetrable Forest is famous for its gorilla trekking experiences. The forest is home to nearly half of the world's mountain gorillas. Expect a challenging trek through dense vegetation and steep terrain as a hiker. The reward? A chance to observe these majestic creatures in their natural habitat, making it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Waterfall views
Mount Elgon National Park trails
Mount Elgon National Park straddles the Uganda-Kenya border. It features numerous hiking trails that take adventurers through verdant forests and past breathtaking waterfalls. The park is also famous for its diverse plant species and rich birdlife. While exploring this lesser-known gem, hikers get to enjoy views of cascading waterfalls.
High-altitude adventure
Simien Mountains National Park paths
The Simien Mountains in Ethiopia provide incredible opportunities for high-altitude hiking with its dramatic landscapes. Although not completely jungle-like, parts of these mountains are blanketed with lush vegetation during certain seasons. The park features unique wildlife such as the Gelada baboon and Walia ibex, giving the hikers a mix of scenic views and wildlife encounters.
Lemur encounters
Andasibe-Mantadia National Park walks
Madagascar's Andasibe-Mantadia National Park is renowned for its incredible biodiversity and lemurs. The hiking trails through dense rainforests give visitors an opportunity to spot some of the many species of lemurs swinging from the trees or lazing around on branches. This park offers a deep dive into Madagascar's unique flora and fauna.