Home gardening 101: Best cacti plants for beginners 

If you're into home gardening, cacti are some of the best options you can choose. These low-maintenance, interesting-looking plants can survive in any condition, which is why they're great for both novice and experienced gardeners. Available in so many shapes, sizes, and colors, cacti can liven up any indoor or outdoor space. Here are some of the best cacti varieties that make home gardening a breeze.

#1 Golden barrel cactus With its globe-like structure and vivid yellow spines, the golden barrel cactus is a classic choice. It takes several years to grow up to three feet in diameter, which is why it's a slow-growing plant. It loves full sun and well-drained soil, making it ideal for sunny windowsills or outdoor gardens in warm climates. It adds a bold statement piece to any garden.

#2 Bunny ear cactus The bunny ear cactus gets its name from the pad-like structures that look like rabbit ears. Native to Mexico, this cactus grows well in bright light and requires little water. It grows up to two feet tall and blooms small white flowers, which are followed by purple fruits, under ideal conditions. Its playful shape would add charm to any collection without asking much attention.

#3 Christmas cactus Unlike most cacti, the Christmas cactus blooms during winter months with vibrant pink or red flowers. It prefers indirect sunlight and requires more frequent watering compared to other varieties of cactus but still remains relatively low maintenance overall. This plant's ability to bloom during colder seasons makes it an attractive option for those seeking year-round color indoors.