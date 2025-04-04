Top 5 timeless belts every wardrobe needs
What's the story
Belts are more than just functional accessories; they are essential style elements that can amp up any outfit.
A well-chosen belt can bring a dash of sophistication, define your waistline, and go with your entire look.
Be it dressing up for a formal event or keeping it casual, having a few timeless belts in your wardrobe is imperative.
Here are 5 must-have belts every wardrobe should possess for versatility and style.
Essential accessory
Classic leather belt
A classic leather belt is an absolute staple in any wardrobe. Its simplicity and durability make it apt for formal as well as casual occasions.
Choose neutral colors such as black or brown so that it goes with most of your outfits.
A high-quality leather belt can last for years, making it a good investment.
Dual functionality
Reversible belt
Reversible belts are a two-for-one deal that offers great value and versatility.
Usually coming with a different color on either side, they let you switch up your style without having to lug around several belts.
Perfect for travel or days when you're packing light but still want options, reversible belts are a godsend!
Textured style
Braided belt
Braided belts are fun because they add texture and interest to an outfit without being too loud.
They go well with casual wear such as jeans or chinos, and can be adjusted easily owing to their flexible design.
Opt for natural tones for a subtle effect, or go bold with brighter hues.
Casual comfort
Canvas belt
The best canvas belts are perfect for relaxed settings where comfort is the absolute priority.
They go well with shorts, khakis or denim and more often than not, are available in a range of colors and patterns to match your personal tastes.
Their lightweight nature makes them perfect for the warmer weather when you want something less restrictive.
Bold Accent
Statement buckle belt
A statement buckle belt makes for an eye-catching accessory that can elevate your simple outfits into standouts.
These belts usually come with unique designs or oversized buckles that steal the show, while adding a dash of personality to your look.
Team them with plain clothing items so that the buckle can be the focal point.