South Asia's most beautiful trails for nature lovers

South Asia has a list of beautiful trails for backpackers looking for peace and nature's beauty. Away from the busy urban landscape, these trails give you the chance to explore rural settings, meet locals, and witness the region's amazing biodiversity. Each of them is beautiful in its own way, offering something unique to nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. Here are five peaceful trails.

#1 Annapurna Circuit in Nepal The Annapurna Circuit is among the most sought-after trekking routes in Nepal. It provides breathtaking views of the Himalayas and traverses through varied terrains, from subtropical forests to alpine meadows. The path also allows trekkers to experience the culture of the different ethnic groups residing in the mountains. With well-marked paths and plenty of teahouses along the route, it is suitable for novice and seasoned trekkers alike.

#2 Ella Rock Trail in Sri Lanka Situated in the central highlands of Sri Lanka, Ella Rock Trail provides stunning views of lush green valleys, dotted with tea plantations. The hike lasts about four hours round trip, making it an ideal option for a day trip. Throughout the trek, trekkers can enjoy the sights of waterfalls and small villages, tucked away in the hillsides. The trail is less crowded than other popular trails, offering a more intimate experience with nature.

#3 Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh The Chittagong Hill Tracts provide an off-the-beaten-path trekking experience in Bangladesh. The region is inhabited by a number of indigenous communities who live between rolling hills blanketed with thick forests. Trekkers can visit traditional villages while admiring picture-perfect views of rivers snaking through valleys below. Since it's remote, this trail needs to be planned carefully but offers unmatched tranquility as reward.

#4 Valley of Flowers trek in India Nestled in Uttarakhand's Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve is India's own Valley Of Flowers National Park—a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its colorful alpine flowers during the monsoon (July-August). This moderate trek covers about 55km round trip in five days, but shorter alternatives are available too! Apart from meadows of colorful blooms on the way, you might even spot rare wildlife like snow leopards or musk deer!