From waterfalls to deserts: 5 destinations to witness nature's wonders
What's the story
Exploring nature's wonders across continents gives you a rare glimpse of the planet's diverse landscapes and ecosystems.
From majestic waterfalls to vast deserts, each location offers a unique experience that leaves travelers mesmerized.
Here are some of the top places where you can witness these natural marvels, and what makes each of them special.
Aurora Borealis
Northern Lights in Norway
Norway is famous for its stunning sight of Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis.
The most ideal time to see the phenomenon is between September to March, when the nights are the longest.
Above the Arctic Circle, Tromso is a favorite viewing point for these colorful lights dancing in the sky.
With clear skies and minimum light pollution, it's a perfect spot for the natural wonder.
Majestic Canyon
Grand Canyon in USA
Arizona's Grand Canyon is among the most iconic natural wonders of North America.
Having been carved by the Colorado River over millions of years, the canyon is 277 miles long and up to 18 miles wide.
Tourists can visit various viewpoints on its rim or hike down its depths for a closer look at its layered rock formations, which narrate a tale of geological history.
Underwater paradise
Great Barrier Reef in Australia
The Great Barrier Reef off Australia's northeastern coast is the world's largest coral reef system.
Stretching over 1,400 miles, it features an insane diversity of marine life from colorful corals to exotic fish species.
Snorkeling or diving here is an experience of a lifetime as you plunge into this underwater paradise, bustling with vibrant biodiversity.
Expansive sands
Sahara Desert in Africa
Covering most of North Africa, the Sahara Desert is famous for its endless stretches of sand dunes appearing to go on forever beneath clear blue skies.
Covering around 3.6 million square miles, it's one of Earth's largest deserts by area size alone!
Tourists can take camel treks through these golden sands while enjoying gorgeous sunsets over rolling dunes—a truly mesmerizing sight!
Lush wilderness
Amazon rainforest in South America
The Amazon Rainforest cuts across countries, including Brazil, where it covers approximately 60% of the land area within national borders alone!
Dubbed "the lungs" largely due to producing around 20% of the oxygen supply worldwide, this thick jungle is home to innumerable plant species and exotic wildlife, including jaguars, monkeys, and sloths, among others, just waiting to be discovered amid the lush greenery around them everywhere they go in the forested landscape itself!