Tracing the samosa's history: Origin, evolution, and more

The humble samosa has a rich history that dates back centuries. This beloved snack, known for its crispy exterior and savory filling, has traveled through time and across regions, evolving along the way. From its origins to its current status as a global favorite, the samosa's journey is a testament to cultural exchange and culinary innovation.

#1 Origins in ancient times The samosa's history dates back to ancient times, with some historians tracing its roots to the Middle East. It is believed that the earliest versions were filled with nuts and spices, wrapped in thin pastry. These early iterations were popular among traders who traveled long distances, as they could be preserved for extended periods.

#2 Arrival in India The samosa made its way to India with traders and travelers in the medieval era. Here, it underwent a major transformation as local ingredients and flavors were incorporated into its filling. Potatoes, peas, and spices became staples of the Indian samosa. The snack became a part of regional cuisines across the country.

#3 Evolution through colonial times During colonial times, the samosa's popularity grew as it became a favorite among both locals and colonizers. Street vendors began selling them in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. The snack became synonymous with Indian culture while also being influenced by British culinary practices.