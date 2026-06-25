Discover India's rich culture through puppet shows

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Rajasthani Kathputli: A colorful tradition

Rajasthan is famous for its colorful kathputli shows, where wooden puppets are controlled by strings. The performances usually depict folk tales and local legends, giving a glimpse of the region's history and culture. The puppets are usually dressed in bright traditional attire, making the shows visually appealing. The artists use their voice modulation and movements to bring the characters to life, making it an engaging experience for audiences.