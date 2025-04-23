5-minute fennel recipes you need to try
With its distinct flavor and crunchy texture, fennel makes an excellent ingredient which can be transformed into delicious dishes in no time.
With a mild anise-like flavor, fennel can be easily incorporated into various culinary masterpieces that are simple and quick to whip up.
Looking to add a refreshing twist to your meals? Here's how you can use fennel to make five-minute dishes.
Fresh mix
Quick fennel salad
A quick fennel salad is another great way to relish the crispiness of this vegetable.
Simply thinly slice the fennel bulb and toss it with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Add a few sliced cucumbers and cherry tomatoes for additional freshness.
This salad goes well with any meal or could be eaten on its own as a light snack.
Fast fry
Fennel stir-fry delight
For a quick stir-fry dish, thinly slice the fennel bulb and saute it in olive oil over medium heat for about three minutes.
Add sliced bell peppers and zucchini for color and flavor.
Season with soy sauce or tamari for an umami kick.
This dish is ideal on its own as a side or served over rice.
Quick broth
Simple fennel soup
For a comforting and quick meal, try a simple fennel soup.
Simmer slices of fennel in vegetable broth for five minutes. Add a dash of garlic powder, salt, and pepper to taste.
Blend the cooked mixture to attain a creamy texture. You can use an immersion or regular blender.
Enjoy this warm soup with crusty bread on the side for dipping.
Rapid pasta
Easy fennel pasta toss
While you prepare the sauce, cook pasta according to package instructions.
Saute sliced fennel in olive oil until tender—this should take about four minutes.
Then, add minced garlic in the last minute of cooking time before tossing everything together with cooked pasta, plus grated Parmesan cheese if desired.
Quick pickle
Instant fennel pickles
To make instant fennel pickles, simply slice one small-sized bulb of fennel.
Use raw, uncooked, unpeeled slices which have been washed, cleaned, trimmed, and cored. These can be halved or quartered as per preference.
This simple process turns fresh fennel into a tangy accompaniment for any meal.