How to use quinoa in your daily cooking
A versatile and nutritious grain, quinoa has become the go-to superfood for health enthusiasts.
Packed with protein, fiber, and essential amino acids, it is the perfect grain to include in your diet.
Here are some creative ways to include quinoa in your meals, offering diverse flavors and textures to your culinary experience.
Whether you're an expert or just a novice, these ideas will inspire you to experiment with this superfood.
Morning boost
Quinoa breakfast bowl
Start your day with a quinoa breakfast bowl. Cook quinoa in almond milk/coconut milk for flavor.
Top it with fresh fruits like berries/bananas, nuts (almonds/walnuts) and drizzle honey/maple syrup.
This combination gives you a nutritious start to the day with proteins and healthy fats keeping you energetic all morning long.
Flavorful filling
Quinoa stuffed peppers
Quinoa stuffed peppers make for a delicious way to consume this superfood at lunch or dinner.
Combine cooked quinoa with black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, and some spices (like cumin and paprika).
Stuff halved bell peppers with the mixture and bake until tender.
Not only is this dish colorful, but you also have an incredible medley of flavors to enjoy.
Fresh twist
Quinoa salad delight
If you're looking for a refreshing meal option, try making a quinoa salad.
Mix cooked quinoa with chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, parsley or cilantro leaves and feta cheese, if you want.
Dress it lightly with olive oil and lemon juice for tanginess.
This salad makes for a light lunch or side dish that brings together freshness in every bite.
Plant-based option
Quinoa veggie burger
Make plant-based burgers with quinoa, mashed chickpeas or black beans, and grated carrots or zucchini.
Add some garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Form patties and pan-fry until golden.
Serve on whole-grain buns with lettuce, tomato slices, avocado spread, ketchup, mustard, and relish.
Enjoy a hearty meatless burger that doesn't compromise on taste or texture.