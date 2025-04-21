What's the story

Saffron, the prized spice with its vibrant hue and distinct flavor, can make every meal an absolute delight.

Derived from the flower of Crocus sativus, saffron is synonymous with luxury, owing to its painstaking harvesting.

But, adding this spice to your everyday cooking doesn't have to be expensive or difficult.

Just a pinch, and saffron can enhance taste, aroma of many dishes, making them delicious.