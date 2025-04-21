What's the story

Derived from the seeds of Africa's native baobab tree, baobab oil has been a skincare staple for centuries.

Renowned for its rich nutrient profile, this oil is known for its skin-rejuvenating and nourishing properties.

Rich in vitamins A, D, E, and F, baobab oil is a natural solution for healthy skin.

Its lightweight texture makes it apt for all skin-types, hydrating without clogging pores.