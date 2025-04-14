What's the story

African handicrafts provide a window into the continent's cultural richness and artistic diversity.

Be it intricately woven baskets or vibrant textiles, these crafts are not just captivating but also narrate stories of tradition and community.

Delving into African craft markets can be a fulfilling experience, letting you interact with local artisans and learn about their creative processes.

Here are some tips to ace these colorful markets like a pro.