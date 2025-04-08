What's the story

Rooibos, a one-of-a-kind herbal tea from South Africa, is taking the world by storm for being caffeine-free and its possible health benefits.

With its rich red color and naturally sweet taste, rooibos is typically consumed as a calming beverage.

It is loaded with antioxidants and other beneficial compounds that may promote well-being.

Here's a look at all things rooibos tea, from its roots, health benefits, how to prepare it, and more.