Minimalist home refresh? Try the timeless Shaker style
What's the story
The minimalist Shaker-style decor is taking the world by storm for its simplicity and functionality.
Based on the principles of utility, honesty, and simplicity, this style focuses on the clean lines and practical design.
By adding Shaker elements in your home, you can bring peace and order to your life in the form of a serene clutter-free environment.
Here's how to nail minimalist Shaker-style decor.
Practical design
Focus on functional furniture
Shaker-style furniture is all about functional design. The pieces are crafted with utility, not ornamentation, in mind.
Go for natural wood furniture with simple lines and minimal detailing.
This not only adds to the aesthetic appeal but also makes them durable and practical for everyday use.
Material choice
Embrace natural materials
At the heart of Shaker style, natural materials play a pivotal role.
Embracing wood, cotton, wool, and other organic materials in your decor is the key to keeping it authentic.
These elements lend warmth to any space, ensuring the aesthetic stays understated yet sophisticated.
By incorporating these materials, you are contributing to an environment that's both elegant and rooted in simplicity.
Color scheme
Prioritize neutral color palettes
Neutral color palettes are another hallmark of Shaker design, focusing on shades such as white, beige, gray, or soft pastels.
They not only make your home feel calm but also reflect light well, making rooms look bigger.
They also keep the look consistent from room to room, making sure the transition from one to the other is seamless, while contributing to a sense of peace and spaciousness.
Minimal ornamentation
Simplify decorative elements
To keep up with a minimalist Shaker-style decor, add decorative elements, but sparingly and with purpose.
Pick things that have some meaning to you or are functional, so they fall in line with the theme without making things cluttered.
Simple pottery or handcrafted textiles work well to add a hint of character.
These should enhance the space's simplicity, not take away from its minimalist vibe.
Space efficiency
Optimize space with built-in storage
Built-in storage solutions are important to keep your space clutter-free, which is a hallmark of Shaker interiors.
Shaker style suggests adding shelves or cabinets that seamlessly blend into walls for maximizing space efficiency.
This way, you don't have to compromise on style or functionality and your living space remains practical and beautiful.
These elements are key to achieving the minimalist vibe of Shaker style, keeping it clutter-free and calm.