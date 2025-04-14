Why marula oil is the trending beauty secret
What's the story
Derived from the marula fruit's kernels, marula oil has been a staple in African skincare for centuries.
Lightweight and rich in antioxidants, this oil is loved for nourishing and hydrating skin without making it greasy.
Its rich fatty acid content makes it an ideal candidate for maintaining skin's elasticity and fighting signs of aging.
Here's how marula oil is a timeless elixir.
Antioxidant power
Rich in antioxidants
Marula oil is loaded with antioxidants, such as vitamin C and vitamin E, which protect the skin from environmental damage.
These antioxidants help neutralize free radicals that may contribute to premature aging.
The presence of these vitamins also helps reduce inflammation and promote healing, making marula oil an excellent solution for keeping your skin looking youthful.
Fatty acids benefit
High fatty acid content
The high concentration of oleic acid in marula oil guarantees deep penetration into the skin layers, leaving you with intense hydration.
This fatty acid helps keep the skin's moisture barrier intact, thus preventing it from getting dry and flaky.
Plus, the linoleic acid in the oil supports cell turnover and regeneration, leaving you with smoother and more radiant skin.
Skin-friendly oil
Non-comedogenic properties
Marula oil is non-comedogenic, that is, it doesn't clog pores or cause breakouts. This makes it ideal for all skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin.
Its lightweight nature ensures that it is absorbed easily without any greasy residue left behind.
Consequently, marula oil can be used as a daily moisturizer or as part of a nighttime skincare routine.
Multi-use oil
Versatile skincare ingredient
Apart from moisturizing benefits, marula oil is a jack of all trades for skincare routines.
You can use it as a gentle yet effective makeup remover, or as a soothing after-sun treatment (thanks to its anti-inflammatory effects).
Applying marula oil on nails also helps strengthen them while nourishing cuticles.