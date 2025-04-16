Apple v/s orange: A comparison of their micronutrient benefits
What's the story
Apples and oranges are among the most commonly consumed fruits around the world, each providing distinct micronutrient benefits.
Despite both the fruits being rich in vitamins and minerals, they are not the same when it comes to their nutrient profile.
Here's a look at the micronutrient content of apples and oranges to understand their health benefits.
Vitamin C
Vitamin C content comparison
Oranges are famous for their high vitamin C content, with a medium-sized orange offering around 70 mg of vitamin C.
A medium-sized apple only has around eight mg of vitamin C.
Vitamin C is critical for immune function and skin health.
So, if vitamin C intake is your priority, oranges may be the way to go.
Fiber content
Fiber differences between fruits
Both apples and oranges are excellent sources of dietary fiber, however, they provide different kinds of fiber.
Apples have more soluble fiber such as pectin, which can reduce cholesterol levels and promote heart health.
Oranges have more insoluble fiber that supports digestion by adding bulk to the stool.
Depending on your dietary requirements (heart health or digestive support), you may prefer one fruit over the other.
Antioxidants
Antioxidant properties explored
Apples have a wide variety of antioxidants including quercetin and catechin which can reduce inflammation and the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer.
Oranges also contain antioxidants but are especially high in flavonoids such as hesperidin that promote heart health by enhancing blood vessel function.
Both fruits are a great source of antioxidants but with different compounds.
Potassium content
Potassium levels analyzed
Potassium is essential for keeping blood pressure in check and muscles functioning properly.
A medium-sized orange serves about 237 mg of potassium, while an apple serves about 195 mg per serving size of an orange's weight category (somewhere around 130 grams).
If you want to up your potassium intake due to hypertension, muscle cramps, etc., either fruit will serve you well but oranges just win here.