5 African legumes that make veg meals better
What's the story
African legumes are a treasure trove of nutritional benefits and culinary versatility. These legumes, which are a staple in many African diets, can easily be added to vegetarian meals to amp up their nutritional value. Rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, they make an excellent choice for anyone looking to have a balanced diet. Here are five amazing African legumes that can amp up your vegetarian meals.
#1
Cowpeas: A protein powerhouse
Cowpeas are another versatile legume that can be used in a variety of dishes. High in protein, they make an excellent choice for vegetarians looking to increase their protein intake. Cowpeas can be used in salads, stews, or even as a side dish. They are also rich in iron and folate, which are important for maintaining energy levels and supporting overall health.
#2
Bambara groundnuts: Nutrient-rich option
Bambara groundnuts are nutrient-rich legumes that provide a good amount of protein and fiber. They are also packed with vitamins such as vitamin B6 and minerals such as magnesium. These nuts can be boiled or roasted and added to soups or used as a snack on their own. Their slightly sweet taste makes them a great addition to sweet and savory dishes alike.
#3
African locust bean: Flavor enhancer
The African locust bean is famous for its flavor-enhancing properties when added to different dishes. It is rich in protein and has a unique taste that can make soups and stews richer without adding any artificial flavors. The bean is also rich in antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body.
#4
Teff: Versatile grain legume
Teff is a tiny grain-like legume that has been cultivated for centuries across Africa. It is gluten-free and high in calcium, iron, and protein content. Teff flour can be used to make bread or porridge, while the whole grain can be cooked like rice or quinoa as a side dish with vegetables or legumes.
#5
Groundnuts (peanuts): Common staple
Groundnuts, commonly known as peanuts, are a staple across Africa owing to their versatility and nutritional benefits. Rich in healthy fats, protein, and fiber, they help in heart health and digestion. Groundnuts can be eaten raw or roasted, and are often used to make peanut butter, which can be spread on bread or added to smoothies for an extra nutrient boost.