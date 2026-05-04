Salsify: How to transform your dishes with this root vegetable

Often called the oyster plant, salsify is a root vegetable with a unique flavor that can elevate your culinary repertoire. With its mild and slightly nutty taste, salsify can be a versatile ingredient in various dishes. Here are five creative ways to use salsify in your cooking, giving you new ideas to try this underrated vegetable.

Dish 1 Creamy salsify soup A creamy salsify soup makes for a comforting dish for any season. Start by sauteing onions and garlic until fragrant. Add peeled and sliced salsify roots, along with vegetable broth. Simmer until the salsify is tender, then blend the mixture until smooth for a velvety texture. Season with salt, pepper, and herbs of your choice for added flavor. This soup is perfect as an appetizer or light meal.

Dish 2 Salsify stir-fry delight For a quick and healthy meal, try making a stir-fry with salsify. Slice the salsify into thin strips, and saute them with your favorite vegetables, like bell peppers or broccoli, in olive oil. Add soy sauce or tamari for seasoning, and cook until everything is tender yet crisp. This dish pairs well with rice or noodles, making it an easy weeknight dinner option.

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Dish 3 Roasted salsify chips Roasted salsify chips make for a healthy snack option that is easy to prepare. Simply slice the root thinly using a mandoline slicer, toss the slices in olive oil, salt, and pepper, and spread them on a baking sheet. Roast at 200 degrees Celsius (around 400 degrees Fahrenheit) until golden brown and crispy. These chips can be enjoyed on their own or as an accompaniment to dips.

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Dish 4 Mashed salsifies with herbs Mashed salsifies provide an interesting twist on traditional mashed potatoes. Boil peeled salsifies until soft, then mash them with butter or olive oil for creaminess. Add fresh herbs, like parsley or thyme, for extra depth of flavor. This side dish goes well with roasted vegetables or as part of a larger spread at gatherings.