Spice up your plate: 5 chutneys worth trying

Chutneys are an integral part of Indian cuisine, giving a burst of flavor to any meal. From sweet to spicy, chutneys can make your breakfast a delightful affair. Here are five chutneys that can transform your morning meals, adding taste and nutrition to your plate. Each of these chutneys brings something unique to the table, making them versatile accompaniments for various breakfast dishes.

#1 Fresh coriander chutney Fresh coriander chutney is a classic Indian condiment prepared with coriander leaves, green chilies, lemon juice, and spices. This vibrant green chutney is perfect for idlis, dosas, or even as a spread on sandwiches. It adds a refreshing zest that complements the mild flavors of many breakfast items. The coriander leaves are rich in antioxidants and vitamins A and C, making this chutney both tasty and healthy.

#2 Coconut chutney Coconut chutney is a South Indian favorite made with grated coconut, green chilies, ginger, and tempered with mustard seeds. Its creamy texture goes well with savory dishes like idli or dosa. Coconut chutney gives you healthy fats from coconut while also giving you potassium and magnesium. Its mildly spicy flavor balances out the blandness of many breakfast items.

#3 Tomato onion chutney Tomato onion chutney is a tangy mix of tomatoes and onions cooked together with spices like cumin and mustard seeds. This chutney goes well with parathas or even plain rice for breakfast. The tomatoes give you lycopene while onions are rich in quercetin, both of which are beneficial for your health. Its tangy taste adds depth to any meal without overpowering other flavors.

#4 Mint chutney Mint chutney is prepared by blending fresh mint leaves with yogurt or water along with green chilies for spice. This cooling condiment goes well with spicy dishes such as aloo paratha or chole bhature at breakfast time. Mint aids digestion while giving you a refreshing burst of flavor that wakes up your taste buds early in the morning.