5 stylish ways to decorate with trays
What's the story
Trays are one of the most versatile home decor items that can be used in a number of ways to elevate your space. They are not just functional, but also add a decorative touch to any room. By adding trays into your home decor, you can create organized, visually appealing arrangements that reflect your personal style. Here are five innovative ways to use trays for home decor.
Tip 1
Create a stylish coffee table centerpiece
A tray can make an excellent centerpiece for your coffee table. It can hold books, candles, and small plants, creating an organized look.
Choose a tray that complements the color scheme of your room. A wooden tray can add warmth, while a metal one can add modern elegance.
This arrangement not only keeps things organized, but also makes a cohesive visual statement.
Tip 2
Organize bathroom essentials
In bathrooms, trays can be used to organize toiletries and other essentials.
Place them on countertops or shelves to keep things tidy and within reach.
Opt for trays with compartments to separate items like lotions, perfumes, and skincare products.
This way, you can keep your bathroom clutter-free, and make it easier to find what you need.
Tip 3
Enhance bedroom nightstands
Using trays on bedroom nightstands is an excellent way to keep them organized.
They can hold items like alarm clocks, books, and reading glasses.
By grouping these items on a tray, you create a neat space that is easy to maintain.
Choose a tray that matches the style of your bedroom furniture for a cohesive look.
Tip 4
Design an entryway catchall
Entryways often turn into dumping grounds for keys, mail, and other small items.
A tray placed by the door serves as an ideal catchall for these things. It keeps them organized and easy to find when you are heading out.
Pick a tray with high sides or compartments so that small items do not get lost or mixed up.
Tip 5
Showcase kitchen spices elegantly
In kitchens, trays can be used to display spices or cooking oils in an elegant manner on countertops or open shelves.
Grouping these containers on a single tray not only makes them look good but also makes them accessible while cooking.
Choose trays in materials that go with your kitchen's theme, be it rustic wood or sleek metal, to keep the decor consistent.