How to style your space with woven wall art
What's the story
Woven wall art is a unique way to add texture and warmth to any space. The handcrafted pieces are made from natural fibers, making them eco-friendly and sustainable. They come in a variety of styles, colors, and patterns, making them suitable for different interior designs. Woven wall art can be used as a focal point or to complement existing decor. It adds an element of craftsmanship that is often missing in mass-produced items.
#1
Choosing the right materials
Selecting the right materials is key to finding the perfect woven wall art.
Natural fibers, such as cotton, jute, and wool, are popular choices for their durability and texture.
Cotton offers softness and versatility, while jute brings an earthy feel. Wool adds warmth and richness to the piece.
Consider how these materials will blend with your existing decor before making a choice.
#2
Understanding different styles
Woven wall art comes in different styles, from bohemian to modern minimalist.
Bohemian styles are usually colorful, with intricate patterns, while modern minimalist pieces feature clean lines, with neutral tones.
Knowing which style suits your space can help narrow down your options when selecting the perfect piece for your home.
#3
Incorporating woven art into decor
Incorporating woven wall art into your decor can be done in several ways to achieve maximum impact.
Hang it above a sofa or bed as a statement piece, or group smaller pieces together for an eclectic look on a gallery wall.
Use it as part of an accent wall design by pairing it with other textures, like wood or metal, for added depth.
Tip 1
Caring for your woven wall art
Proper care ensures that your woven wall art remains beautiful over time, without losing its texture or color vibrancy.
Dust regularly using a soft cloth or vacuum cleaner with an upholstery attachment to remove dust particles without damaging fibers.
Avoid direct sunlight exposure, which may cause fading over time; instead, opt for indirect lighting options when displaying these handcrafted treasures in your home environment.