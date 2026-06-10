Aloe vera is a popular succulent known for its medicinal properties and easy care

5 simple succulents to keep at your desk

By Vinita Jain 12:38 pm Jun 10, 202612:38 pm

What's the story

Succulents are the perfect plants for beginners looking to add a touch of greenery to their workspace. These low-maintenance plants are perfect for busy professionals who may not have the time or experience to care for more demanding varieties. With their ability to thrive in various conditions, succulents offer an easy way to enhance your workspace without much effort. Here are five beginner-friendly succulents that can easily brighten up your workspace.