5 simple succulents to keep at your desk
What's the story
Succulents are the perfect plants for beginners looking to add a touch of greenery to their workspace. These low-maintenance plants are perfect for busy professionals who may not have the time or experience to care for more demanding varieties. With their ability to thrive in various conditions, succulents offer an easy way to enhance your workspace without much effort. Here are five beginner-friendly succulents that can easily brighten up your workspace.
#1
Aloe vera: A versatile choice
Aloe vera is a popular succulent known for its medicinal properties and easy care. It flourishes in bright, indirect sunlight, and requires watering only when the soil is dry. Aloe vera not only beautifies your workspace but also offers the added benefit of being an air purifier. Its gel-filled leaves can be used for minor skin irritations, making it a practical addition to any office environment.
#2
Jade plant: Symbol of good luck
The jade plant is also known as a symbol of good luck and prosperity. It has thick, glossy leaves that store water efficiently, making it drought-resistant. Place your jade plant in a spot with ample sunlight, and water it sparingly when the topsoil dries out. Its resilience and attractive appearance make it an ideal choice for those looking to bring some positive energy into their workspace.
#3
Echeveria: Rosette beauty
Echeveria is known for its beautiful rosette-shaped leaves that come in a variety of colors and textures. These succulents do well in bright light, but they can also tolerate some shade. Water them only when the soil is completely dry to prevent root rot. Echeveria's unique shape and color variations make it an appealing option for adding visual interest to any desk or shelf.
#4
Haworthia: Hardy little plant
Haworthia is a hardy little plant that resembles aloe but is much smaller in size. It grows well under low-light conditions, making it perfect for offices with limited natural light. Like other succulents, haworthia needs infrequent watering. Let the soil dry out completely between waterings to keep the plant healthy.
#5
Sedum: Versatile ground cover
Sedum species offer versatility as ground covers or trailing plants, perfect for hanging planters at workspaces. They adapt well across different environments, from sunny windowsills to low-light corners, thanks to their thick leaves storing moisture efficiently. This allows them to survive longer periods without attention compared to other houseplants requiring constant care.