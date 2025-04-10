Explore Bhutan: Temple trails you just can't miss
What's the story
Bhutan is a land of beautiful landscapes and rich culture, and it also promises some of the most unique trekking experiences through its hidden temples in the wilderness.
These temples, often in remote areas, allow trekkers to explore Bhutan's spiritual side and enjoy the stunning views.
The journey to these temples is as rewarding as the destination, giving a taste of Bhutanese traditions and the calmness of nature.
Taktsang
Discovering Taktsang Monastery
Taktsang Monastery, popularly known as Tiger's Nest, is one of Bhutan's most famous landmarks.
It sits atop a cliff 3,000 meters above sea level and can only be reached after a strenuous trek through pine forests and rocky terrain.
The monastery is said to be the place where Guru Rinpoche meditated in the eighth century.
Its shrines can be explored and the amazing views of the valley below can be enjoyed.
Bumthang
Exploring Bumthang Valley temples
Bumthang Valley is home to several ancient sites that are an integral part of Bhutanese culture. Jambay Lhakhang and Kurjey Lhakhang are two such notable sites that attract pilgrims as well as tourists alike.
The valley offers relatively easy trekking routes through picturesque landscapes dotted with traditional villages. Trekkers can immerse themselves in local customs while visiting these revered sites.
Gangtey
Journey to Gangtey Monastery
Nestled in the Phobjikha Valley, Gangtey Monastery is famous for its stunning views and as a haven for black-necked cranes.
The drive to this monastery passes through lush forests and wide meadows.
On reaching, the visitors can witness its beautiful architecture and learn about its contribution to the preservation of Buddhist teachings.
This peaceful place is a perfect mix of natural beauty and spiritual awakening.
Haa Valley
Venturing into Haa Valley's sacred sites
Even though Haa Valley is one of Bhutan's least visited regions, it conceals hidden gems like Lhakhang Karpo (White Temple) and Lhakhang Nagpo (Black Temple).
These ancient structures are historically significant from centuries ago when they were built by Tibetan kings during their rule over parts of present-day western Bhutan territory.