Black rice pudding recipes you must try

Black rice, popularly known as forbidden rice, is a nutrient-dense grain that has been trending in a variety of dishes. From its deep purple color to nutty taste, black rice is loaded with antioxidants and fiber. It makes for an amazing base for delectable pudding recipes that are healthy and delicious. Here are five amazing pudding recipes using black rice that you can try at home.

Dish 1 Creamy coconut black rice pudding This recipe marries the rich flavors of coconut milk with the unique texture of black rice. Cook the black rice in coconut milk till you achieve a creamy consistency. Add a hint of vanilla extract and sweeten with maple syrup or honey, to taste. This pudding can be served warm or chilled, making it versatile for any season.

Dish 2 Mango and black rice delight For a tropical twist, pair black rice with fresh mangoes. Simply cook the black rice until tender, then mix in diced mangoes and a splash of lime juice for added zest. Sweeten with agave syrup if desired. This refreshing dessert is perfect for summer gatherings or as a light treat after meals.

Dish 3 Chocolate infused black rice pudding Chocolate lovers will love this decadent version of black rice pudding. Prepare the black rice by cooking it in almond milk until it softens, then stir in cocoa powder and dark chocolate pieces until melted and smooth. Sweeten to your liking with sugar or stevia, creating a rich, chocolatey dessert that's both indulgent and nutritious.

Dish 4 Spiced apple black rice pudding Combine the comforting flavors of apple pie spices with black rice for this cozy dessert option. Cook the black rice along with cinnamon sticks, cloves, and nutmeg until fragrant and tender. Add chopped apples during the last few minutes of cooking to soften them slightly while retaining some crunchiness.