Do these breathing exercises before your workout
What's the story
Breathing exercises are an important part of any workout regimen. They help improve lung capacity, reduce stress, and increase focus during workouts. By adding these exercises to your pre-workout routine, you can prepare your body and mind for the physical exertion ahead. Here are five effective breathing exercises that can help you get the most out of your workouts.
Deep breath
Diaphragmatic breathing
Diaphragmatic breathing involves using the diaphragm to take deep breaths. This technique improves oxygen exchange and increases lung capacity.
To practice diaphragmatic breathing, lie on your back with knees bent. Place one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen.
Inhale deeply through your nose, ensuring that only your abdomen rises, while keeping the chest still.
Exhale slowly through pursed lips.
Four-count breath
Box breathing technique
Box breathing is a structured technique that involves inhaling, holding the breath, exhaling, and holding again for equal counts.
Start by inhaling through the nose for four seconds, holding the breath for another four seconds, exhaling slowly through the mouth for four seconds, and holding again for four seconds before repeating the cycle.
Nadi Shodhana
Alternate nostril breathing
Alternate nostril breathing is a yogic practice that balances energy levels in the body.
Close off one nostril with a finger while inhaling through the other.
Switch sides by closing off the opposite nostril while exhaling through the first one.
Repeat this cycle several times to promote relaxation and mental clarity.
Controlled exhale
Pursed lip breathing
Pursed-lip breathing helps control shortness of breath by slowing down the breathing rate.
Inhale deeply through the nose for two seconds, and then exhale slowly through pursed lips as if blowing out candles on a cake.
This technique is especially useful during intense workouts when you need to manage your breath better.
Samavritti pranayama
Equal breathing pattern
Equal breathing focuses on creating balance by making the inhale and exhale of equal length.
Start by inhaling deeply through the nose for a count of four seconds, then exhaling slowly through the mouth for another four seconds.
Repeat this pattern several times to achieve a sense of calmness and focus before starting your workout.