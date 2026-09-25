These vintage hairstyles are trending again
What's the story
Vintage hairstyles have a timeless charm that can add a touch of elegance to any occasion. From classic waves to intricate updos, these styles never fail to make a statement. Whether you are going for a retro look or just want to try something different, vintage hairstyles can be versatile and captivating. Here are some popular vintage hairstyles that can elevate your style for special occasions.
#1
Hollywood waves for glamorous appeal
Hollywood waves are synonymous with old-school glamour. This hairstyle features soft, cascading waves that frame the face beautifully.
To achieve this look, start by curling sections of your hair with a large-barrel curling iron.
Once all sections are curled, use a wide-tooth comb to gently separate the curls into smooth waves.
Finish off with hairspray for hold and shine.
#2
Victory rolls for vintage flair
Victory rolls are a signature style from the 1940s, giving you that vintage flair with its rolled sections of hair on either side of the head.
To create victory rolls, take two sections of hair from the front and backcomb them for volume.
Smooth the top layer, and roll each section towards the back before pinning them securely in place.
#3
Finger waves for elegant sophistication
Finger waves are all about elegance and sophistication, making them perfect for formal occasions.
This style involves creating S-shaped waves close to the scalp using fingers and a combing tool called a wave clip or finger wave comb.
Start by applying setting lotion on damp hair, and then use your fingers or comb to shape waves along the length of your hair.
#4
Chignon bun for timeless elegance
The chignon bun is a classic hairstyle that oozes timeless elegance, making it perfect for any occasion where you want to look polished and sophisticated.
To create this look, pull your hair back into a low ponytail at nape level, twist it into a bun shape, and secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
This style works wonders with medium-to-long hair.
#5
Beehive hairstyle for dramatic volume
The beehive hairstyle is famous for its dramatic volume, giving you an instant height boost at crown level.
It was all the rage during the 1960s and continues to be a favorite among vintage lovers.
To get this look, backcomb small sections of hair at the roots, smooth the top layer, and secure everything in place with hairspray.
This style is ideal for making heads turn at any event.