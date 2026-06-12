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Termite mushrooms: A lesser-known delicacy

By Simran Jeet 11:51 am Jun 12, 202611:51 am

What's the story

African termite mushrooms are a delicacy in many parts of the continent. These unique fungi are often used in traditional dishes, giving a distinct flavor and texture to meals. They are harvested from termite mounds, where they grow symbiotically with the insects. Known for their nutritional benefits, these mushrooms are rich in vitamins and minerals. Here is how you can enjoy these mushrooms in your cooking.